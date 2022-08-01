GAM Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 133.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,568,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,755,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $11.87 on Monday, reaching $361.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,622. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.42.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $403.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

