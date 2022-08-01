GAM Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,699 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.69. 59,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.45 and a 200 day moving average of $190.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $12,868,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

