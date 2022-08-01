GAM Holding AG Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,946,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,678,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,123,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,659,000 after buying an additional 791,320 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.57. The stock had a trading volume of 149,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,833,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

