GAM Holding AG Has $16.34 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GAM Holding AG grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.77 on Monday, reaching $454.43. 12,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,561. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.62 and a 200-day moving average of $505.32. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.84, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.