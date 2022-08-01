GAM Holding AG Makes New $11.85 Million Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 613,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

NASDAQ GDRX traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

