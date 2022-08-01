GAM Holding AG Sells 3,011 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LULU traded up $3.15 on Monday, hitting $313.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

