GAM Holding AG Sells 5,100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

MA traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $353.23. 37,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.17 and a 200 day moving average of $348.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

