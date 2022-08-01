GAM Holding AG Sells 9,699 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,711,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $24,109,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.88. 90,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,240,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.91. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

