GAM Holding AG Takes $7.59 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.90.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.92 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

