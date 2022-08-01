GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised GAMCO Investors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

GAMCO Investors Stock Up 0.0 %

GAMCO Investors stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $549.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.35.

GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Investors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 157.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

