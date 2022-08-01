Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,063,300 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 1,452,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.9 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Trading Up 1.4 %
GNENF traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,100. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.
Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile
