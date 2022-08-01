Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) CEO Clifton A. Pemble Sells 16,089 Shares

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Garmin stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,364. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.31 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $205,920,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $196,290,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $80,655,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

