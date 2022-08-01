Garmin’s (GRMN) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their maintains rating on shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $96.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.80.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.87. Garmin has a 1 year low of $92.31 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.