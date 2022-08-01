GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JOB opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.75.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

