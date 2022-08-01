Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 560 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 560 ($6.75) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 560 ($6.75) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.51) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 560 ($6.75) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 770 ($9.28) to GBX 700 ($8.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 640 ($7.71) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 579.62 ($6.98).

GLEN opened at GBX 468.45 ($5.64) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,511.13. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 302.55 ($3.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 466.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 464.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

