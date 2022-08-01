Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $74.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at Global Blood Therapeutics

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

GBT opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Articles

