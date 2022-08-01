Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up approximately 3.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.59% of Globus Medical worth $44,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $58.48. 1,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,572. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

