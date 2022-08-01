GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Update

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GO Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in GO Acquisition by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 855,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 130,205 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GO Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 566,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,341 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,277,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in GO Acquisition by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 396,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

GO Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOAC remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. GO Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

GO Acquisition Company Profile

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.