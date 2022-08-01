Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Gold Resource from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

GORO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 874,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $151.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Gold Resource ( NYSE:GORO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

