Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) is Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the period. Golden Entertainment comprises approximately 3.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC owned 0.78% of Golden Entertainment worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.50. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

