Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $35,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,942 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,781,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,464,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $60.62. 19,711 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36.

