Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

