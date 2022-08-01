Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.2 days.

Goodman Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GMGSF remained flat at $12.73 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Goodman Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.