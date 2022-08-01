Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $571.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.36. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $14.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 100.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

See Also

