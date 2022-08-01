GraniteShares Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.0 %

GSBD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,975. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.