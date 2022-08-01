GraniteShares Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 544.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

PSEC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.73. 10,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 126.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.