GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $290.74. The stock had a trading volume of 37,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.12. The company has a market cap of $211.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

