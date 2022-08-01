GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,381,000 after buying an additional 1,181,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

WMT stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.17. The stock had a trading volume of 104,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

