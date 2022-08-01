Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Up 50.9% in July

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,100 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the June 30th total of 454,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Great Panther Mining from $4.25 to $1.75 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 79.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 425,655 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,209. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

