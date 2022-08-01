Green Plains Partners (GPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 4,960.92% and a net margin of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

