Grimm Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Grimm has a total market cap of $18,003.05 and approximately $37.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grimm has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00051017 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000847 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Profile
Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.
