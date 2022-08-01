Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale raised Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Performance

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. 30,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,472. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

