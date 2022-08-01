GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 229,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 68,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 3.6 %

GXO Logistics stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.59.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

