Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $607-$627 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.62 million. Harmonic also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

Harmonic Trading Down 0.6 %

HLIT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.85. 1,121,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

HLIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.