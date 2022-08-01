Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS HSRT opened at $38.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05.

