Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 4,255 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $10,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 579,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 48,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $2,959,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.5 %

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

WBA stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

