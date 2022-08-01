Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $163,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $180.60 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $157.99 and a one year high of $208.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.99 and its 200-day moving average is $180.96.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

