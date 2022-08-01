Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW opened at $100.54 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,035.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,443 shares of company stock worth $13,291,621. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

