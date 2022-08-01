Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.75 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

