Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $145.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day moving average of $148.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

