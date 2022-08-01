Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,359 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $109.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
