Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,359 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $109.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

