Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,616 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,206,000 after buying an additional 1,101,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $118.23 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

