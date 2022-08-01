Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $237,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Price Performance

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $164.56 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.22 and a 200 day moving average of $153.67. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.