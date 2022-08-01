HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

HCW Biologics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. HCW Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on HCW Biologics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 2,056.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,598 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of HCW Biologics worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

