Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Invests $993,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.1% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $666.36. 4,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,108. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $628.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.