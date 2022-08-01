Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. Purchases 125,000 Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. increased its position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) by 154.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Yatsen makes up 0.3% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 94,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 53,434 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yatsen by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 501,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,042 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 21,336.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,365 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen Price Performance

Yatsen stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 202,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,357,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $546.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -5.18.

About Yatsen

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.