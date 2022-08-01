Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) & Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Head-To-Head Review

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and Sidus Space, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hellenic Telecommunications Organization 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization currently has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 127.89%. Given Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hellenic Telecommunications Organization is more favorable than Sidus Space.

This table compares Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and Sidus Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hellenic Telecommunications Organization $3.99 billion 1.89 $659.70 million N/A N/A Sidus Space $1.41 million 42.24 -$3.75 million N/A N/A

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space.

Profitability

This table compares Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hellenic Telecommunications Organization 16.49% 29.33% 10.68% Sidus Space N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization beats Sidus Space on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

(Get Rating)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, electronic money, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, insurance brokerage, training, wholesale telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Sidus Space

(Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.