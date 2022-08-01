Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Critical Comparison

Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Rating) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hempstract and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempstract N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners 12.72% 3.22% 2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hempstract and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 0 6 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.58%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Hempstract.

47.0% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hempstract and Viper Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 9.92 $57.94 million $1.05 28.44

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Risk & Volatility

Hempstract has a beta of -5.81, meaning that its share price is 681% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

