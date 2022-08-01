Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 187,809 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,349 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,626,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.66.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,449. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

