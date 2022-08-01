HEX (HEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.34 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One HEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $8.34 billion and approximately $11.56 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 13% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00444469 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000675 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.71 or 0.02124810 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002105 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004503 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00276765 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About HEX
HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a coin. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official website is hex.win. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
